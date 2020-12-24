TigerIllustrated - THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI

THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI
In 1996, Dave Coggin was in his first season as a professional baseball player after he was selected in the first round of the previous year's MLB Draft.
Riding buses all night wasn't fun, nor was persistent pain in his pitching arm. But living less than three hours from Clemson, playing for the Piedmont Boll Weevils in Kannapolis, N.C., presented its own brand of torture.
Coggin had spent all his life in Southern California, but his roots were in South Carolina and has passion with Clemson. His father graduated from the school in 1965. And 30 years later, Dave Coggin was a decorated recruit from Upland High School in the Los Angeles suburbs who was going to go to Clemson to play football and baseball.
He'd chosen Tommy West's Tigers over BYU and its quarterback factory. He told agents that the only way he wouldn't go to Clemson was if he was picked in the first round. He was bluffing, and the Phillies called it by selecting him with the 30th pick.
And now, in 1996 before his first Single-A season in Kannapolis was complete, he walked into his manager's office to tell him he was quitting. He was going to hang up his glove, drive 155 miles down I-85 and fulfill his lifelong passion to play football at Clemson.
Because that's where his heart was all along.
The Phillies' front office got involved and talked him into staying. He later reached the majors and pitched for the Phillies from 2000 to 2002. But there was always an emptiness there, a void left knowing he was this close to playing in Death Valley and it never happened.
He remembers telling folks at Clemson, including former baseball coaches Jack Leggett and Tim Corbin, that he felt terrible for leaving them hanging. He always promised them he was going to find a way to make up for not showing up back in 1995.
And then he was introduced to a sixth-grader from Upland named DJ Uiagalelei.
"It's almost like he's doing what I wish I could've done," Coggin says now.
