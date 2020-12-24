TigerIllustrated - THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI

And now, in 1996 before his first Single-A season in Kannapolis was complete, he walked into his manager's office to tell him he was quitting. He was going to hang up his glove, drive 155 miles down I-85 and fulfill his lifelong passion to play football at Clemson.

Because that's where his heart was all along.

The Phillies' front office got involved and talked him into staying. He later reached the majors and pitched for the Phillies from 2000 to 2002. But there was always an emptiness there, a void left knowing he was this close to playing in Death Valley and it never happened.

He remembers telling folks at Clemson, including former baseball coaches Jack Leggett and Tim Corbin, that he felt terrible for leaving them hanging. He always promised them he was going to find a way to make up for not showing up back in 1995.

And then he was introduced to a sixth-grader from Upland named DJ Uiagalelei.

"It's almost like he's doing what I wish I could've done," Coggin says now.