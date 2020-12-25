TigerIllustrated - THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2

If you are a previous subscriber, please use the code above and sign up HERE .

Just sign up HERE and use the promo code: Tigers20

Tigerillustrated.com , The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football and Recruiting, is offering a Christmas Subscription Sale! Get the first year of your subscription for just $1.67 a month for all of 2021 . That's 80% OFF!!!

When she was raising her two boys, Tausha Uiagalelei often closed her eyes and pictured a different world.

A world in which she didn't have to carry someone else's baby six times as a surrogate mother to help make ends meet.

A world in which she didn't have to deal with the struggle of taking care of her own mother, who was disabled by multiple sclerosis and lived with the family for 14 years before succumbing to the disease when DJ was a freshman in high school.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Don't misunderstand: Tausha wasn't miserable. She loved her boys, loved her mother and loved being able to bring new life into the world for couples who couldn't have children.

But she also experienced the human impulse to imagine a better life, one allowing her both the time and the means to drive herself about 50 miles west to the ritzy Beverly Center mall in West Hollywood, to walk right into that Louis Vuitton store and buy herself a handbag.

That mall and that store might as well have been across the Pacific Ocean.