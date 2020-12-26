TigerIllustrated - THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3

THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3
Steven Lo is an accomplished high school offensive coordinator at 36 years old, but he retired from playing catch with his quarterbacks in the fall of 2018.
Lo walked into a gold mine when he took over at St. John Bosco High School after the previous offensive coordinator took a head-coaching job elsewhere.
Bosco is a football factory that looks and feels more like a small college than high school. And the triggerman for that factory was a generational talent named DJ Uiagalelei, who was the starter entering his junior season.
Lo had moved to Southern California from the Bay Area, some 350 miles away. But he had known about DJ for years, having seen viral videos of the kid throwing baseballs and footballs when he was a fifth- and sixth-grader.
