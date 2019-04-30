THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Last Friday morning, Dan Radakovich and deputy AD Graham Neff presented a slideshow entitled "The Swinney Effect" to accompany the new blockbuster contract for Dabo Swinney.

This was presented to the Board of Trustees in a conference room at the Madren Center. Apparently the board members unanimously and enthusiastically endorsed the 10-year, $93 million commitment.

Another resounding testament to The Swinney Effect was on display over the weekend.

It was called the NFL Draft in general, and the draft philosophy by the Raiders in particular.