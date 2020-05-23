This is a hard category to call, and for evidence of that we need only look back to last summer when we tackled the same topic.

Paul picked South Carolina as the team most likely to give 2019 Clemson the most trouble. Yours truly picked Syracuse. The Tigers beat those teams by 35 points apiece. Whoops.

North Carolina really wasn't on the radar enough to think Mack Brown's first team would make Clemson feel lucky to get out of Kenan Stadium alive. That's just how refreshingly unpredictable this game is, even for a program whose perennial powerhouse status is as predictable as the sun coming up.