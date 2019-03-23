Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Though the most successful college football programs are businesslike on the practice fields no matter the time of year, there is a more laid-back vibe during the spring compared to August camp.

There's just so much more urgency with the latter, in large part because the season is imminent. In March and April, there's still so much development that can and does take place over the rest of spring and summer before the team reconvenes for the start of a season.

So there's more occasion to experiment with players at different positions, though it's not exactly commonplace.