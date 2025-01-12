The to-do list for Clemson's next defensive coordinator

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Late in the season -- even before the South Carolina game -- a few folks around the program swore up and down that Wes Goodwin was going to be gone no matter what.

This vibe continued even after the ACC Championship victory over SMU.

We're not saying we know for sure when Dabo Swinney made up his mind to make a change. It's possible only he knows that.

But the aforementioned vibes were instructive, because they strongly suggested a number of important things were just not right even before LaNorris Sellers and Texas ran wild on Clemson.

We've been writing quite a lot about all the layers of how and why this went wrong, and thus what needs to be corrected with the new hire(s). And that continues today in our first feature at Tigerillustrated.com.

