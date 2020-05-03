I suppose some might look back at the first seven games of Trevor Lawrence's sophomore season, during which he threw a shocking eight interceptions, and say that's something that needs correcting as the star prepares for what should be his final collegiate season.

And while it's not unfair to say he needs to get off to a better start than in 2019, this observer tends to reduce it to a singular event.

That event being the national championship game during which Lawrence looked very much human.