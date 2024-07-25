The upsizing of Clemson football recruiting
Clemson football tends to be quick to listen, slow to speak -- even if Dabo Swinney might not always take this verse literally.
The Tigers have modernized and adapted to the rapidly evolving landscape in their own way and at their own pace, at times being proactive in certain realms to be ahead of the game.
But their actions are typically deliberate in timing. Swinney's program desires to stay true to various principles, and thus considerable thought and intentionality goes into decisions and their potential ramifications.
This isn't a responsive lot.
Well, the latest big college football development forces that hand -- or at least means change is coming, like it or not.
On Tuesday, NCAA power conference commissioners finalized new roster-size limits that would balloon the football total from 85 to 105, per Yahoo! Sports' Ross Dellenger. This change won't become final until there's resolution with several antitrust cases, including the House vs. NCAA lawsuit for which an agreement is expected to be filed Friday.
Every school now will have more decisions to make with roster building and management.
But the comparison has often been made that the college game is turning into the pros, and that's not wholly accurate.
