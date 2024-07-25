Clemson football tends to be quick to listen, slow to speak -- even if Dabo Swinney might not always take this verse literally.

The Tigers have modernized and adapted to the rapidly evolving landscape in their own way and at their own pace, at times being proactive in certain realms to be ahead of the game.

But their actions are typically deliberate in timing. Swinney's program desires to stay true to various principles, and thus considerable thought and intentionality goes into decisions and their potential ramifications.

This isn't a responsive lot.

Well, the latest big college football development forces that hand -- or at least means change is coming, like it or not.