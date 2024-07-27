BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

For years and years, going back a decade-plus, there's been talk of this separation between the big boys and everyone else. But no one could really articulate what it would look like. You might say the picture is less abstract now.

The college football enterprise has been flush with cash for some time, and the passion fueling such funding isn't going to just disappear.

A lot of the donation that previously went to university groups like IPTAY now figures to shift to collectives and/or individual NIL deals, leading one to simply wonder where the funds will come from to supply all these additional football and baseball scholarships.

