TigerIllustrated - Then and now

CLEMSON -- As the wins pile up and the standard for success threatens to become a national championship and nothing less, it's wise to regularly remind of the fleeting nature of brilliance.

Ed Orgeron might be the ideal person to present that reminder to Clemson fans today.

A year ago he could do no wrong after leading LSU to a national championship that culminated with a throttling of Clemson in front of a home crowd.