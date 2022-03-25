Then and now

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

CLEMSON -- Brent Venables made his return to Clemson last week, getting in belated visits to people he hadn't had time to see since leaving for Oklahoma in December.

As cool as it was for a lot of folks to see the man who was so crucial to all the success that's come over the last decade, in another way it was probably at least a little weird.

Put yourself in the shoes of one Wesley Goodwin. It's guaranteed that you're going to be constantly compared to the man you replaced, relentlessly held up to the immensely high standards Venables set.

You're trying to step out of his shadow, yet there he is standing right there on the side of the practice fields on back-to-back days.

We're not speaking for Goodwin, not claiming to know his innermost thoughts on the topic of Venables' visit.