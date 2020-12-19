TigerIllustrated - THEY'RE BACK

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Saturday night in Charlotte, Trevor Lawrence earned ACC Championship MVP honors and quite possibly the Heisman. (Getty)

Those clean pockets Ian Book was able to step into at Notre Dame Stadium were non-existent thanks largely to Tyler Davis, who also wasn't on the field in South Bend. Bottom line, this is Clemson's house and it is Clemson's time. Six straight ACC titles, six straight trips to the playoff. Never gets old, does it? Notre Dame might've made a major statement on Nov. 7, but Brian Kelly and the Irish walked off the field Saturday night feeling a lot like they did two years ago at Jerry World. Like they still have a long way to go. If the Irish weren't all that interested in becoming a permanent member of the ACC before this beatdown, it's hard to imagine them taking to the idea now. This full-stop demolishing of the ACC's part-time occupant reinforced the fact that you still have to get through the big orange bully on the block. And boy, is that a murderous task. On Nov. 7, Notre Dame out-rushed Clemson 208-34 and that said everything. On Dec. 19, Clemson out-rushed Notre Dame 219-44 and that said everything. Well, almost everything. Because Trevor Lawrence had a day throwing the ball, too, amassing 322 yards on a 25-of-36 clip with two touchdowns and a tipped-ball interception early. Lawrence also showed just how much it means to have a feared running threat at quarterback, as he ran for 90 yards on 14 carries to help open things up for Travis Etienne.