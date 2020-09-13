On some level Brent Venables might be considered unpredictable or hard to read. The maniacal sideline comportment tends to skew perceptions in that direction.

Some might have been a bit surprised at his gleeful demeanor after last night's game. He is a detail man, after all, and over the course of the evening his defense missed on some important detail things.

Honestly, though, his view of the first game of his ninth season in charge of Clemson's defense shouldn't be that hard to process.

Folks, everything starts at the line of scrimmage. We should all know this, having witnessed defensive line dominance as the catalyst in transforming Clemson from really good to perennially great.