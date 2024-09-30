Halfway through the third quarter in the second game of 2023, Beaux Collins took in a pass from Cade Klubnik over the middle and provided a sight for sore Clemson eyes:

A guy in an orange helmet, running free behind the defense.

Ball in his hands and everything!

But he couldn't even get that right: As Collins neared the goal line, he suddenly started to slow down to a jog. He was unaware a Charleston Southern defender was closing in.

He was extraordinarily lucky the ball wasn't poked free at the end of the 69-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

They couldn't even get the celebrations right last year.

Nor could they get the throwaway passes right, as in the same game Klubnik heaved the ball into the air while being pressured -- right to a defender who took it all the way back for a touchdown.