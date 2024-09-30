PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

This time it's different

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Halfway through the third quarter in the second game of 2023, Beaux Collins took in a pass from Cade Klubnik over the middle and provided a sight for sore Clemson eyes:

A guy in an orange helmet, running free behind the defense.

Ball in his hands and everything!

But he couldn't even get that right: As Collins neared the goal line, he suddenly started to slow down to a jog. He was unaware a Charleston Southern defender was closing in.

He was extraordinarily lucky the ball wasn't poked free at the end of the 69-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

They couldn't even get the celebrations right last year.

Nor could they get the throwaway passes right, as in the same game Klubnik heaved the ball into the air while being pressured -- right to a defender who took it all the way back for a touchdown.

Clemson running back Phil Mafah averaged 6.9 yards a carry against Florida State in Death Valley a year ago.
Clemson running back Phil Mafah averaged 6.9 yards a carry against Florida State in Death Valley a year ago. (Getty Images)

Four games into the 2024 season, this offense has been vastly different largely because it's been vastly better at producing explosive plays and protecting the football.

At the same point last year, Clemson had committed seven turnovers (five fumbles, two interceptions).

This year, the Tigers have totaled three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) and have a plus-6 turnover margin thanks to nine takeaways (six interceptions, three fumbles).

