This UGA recruiting battle hits different
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
The Peach State remains such a crucial recruiting ground for Clemson's football program, despite the goalposts constantly moving in the college football world.
Naturally, all this does is make No. 14 Clemson's clash with No. 1 UGA on Saturday even more important than usual from a recruiting standpoint.
THIS UGA RECRUITING BATTLE HITS DIFFERENT (For subscribers-only)
************************
SHOP officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!