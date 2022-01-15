Thomas returning for 2022 season

Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams first told subscribers on Friday his returns indicated Thomas' return for 2022 was likely.

CLEMSON -- Clemson veteran defensive end Xavier Thomas is remaining with the football team for the 2022 season. The Florence native made the announcement Saturday evening.

Thomas joins fellow veteran edge player K.J. Henry who also announced his intention to stay for the 2022 season earlier this month.

Thomas, a former five-star recruit by Rivals.com, was a third-team All-ACC selection in both 2019 and 2021.

The former Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout will enter the spring with 112 career tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Thomas has played in 46 career games, starting 19 contests while logging over 1,300 career snaps.

Clemson will now have its entire two-deep depth chart on the defensive line for Iowa State returning in 2022, plus tackles Bryan Bresee and Tre' Williams who suffered season-ending injuries last fall.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Thomas' decision next week.

