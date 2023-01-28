Thompson (6-3, 275), ranked No. 219 nationally by Rivals.com , also held offers from Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan and more.

Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek four-star defensive tackle Champ Thompson has announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Clemson's elite junior day has yielded its first fruit.

He was one of Clemson's opening offers last June upon competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

We have been circling Thompson as one of the two leading defensive tackles in the Tigers' crosshairs along with Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star Hevin Brown-Shuler.

Clemson is expected to bring in two defensive tackles for this class.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Thompson gives the Tigers four overall commitments for the cycle, joining Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star corner Tavoy Feagin, Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic four-star tight end Christian Bentancur and Cornelius (N.C.) Hough kicker Nolan Hauser.

Our off topics forum

Another banner recruiting victory in the Peach State for defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

Thompson's father, Michael, played offensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons from 2000-2002 and was a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of Tennessee State.

All told, Thompson claimed 35 offers.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Thompson in our Monday Insider.

January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!