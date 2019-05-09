Thursday Nuggets
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
With most of its select remaining targets this cycle already identified, Clemson's staff is afforded the luxury of turning much of its attention this spring evaluation period toward eyeing underclassmen.
The Tigers dispensed an offer Wednesday night to a sure five-star for the 2021 cycle.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news