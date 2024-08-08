BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Leading off our first August camp update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com with more intel on true freshman wideout and former Rivals100 member Bryant Wesco (pictured on the front page) was an easy decision. And you'll see why.

Also, it's taken longer than anticipated for one talented freshman to come back from an injury. We have the latest on his situation.

And we believe the stock is up for one third-year player who is positioning himself for more playing time.

THURSDAY A.M. CAMP NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

***************************

SHOP officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!