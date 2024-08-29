BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

You'll want to check out our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

We're hearing some favorable news on the injury front. We have those details, plus a lot more team intel, including more info on a true freshman whose name keeps coming up in our conversations with contacts.

Also, we're digging into something Dabo Swinney told us last night that may indicate he sees an opportunity to exploit when No. 14 Clemson faces No. 1 UGA in Atlanta on Saturday.

THURSDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

******************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!