BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

For more than a decade, Tigerillustrated.com has used Thursday afternoons during the season to deliver additional team-related nuggets to subscribers.

We are continuing that tradition this year.

Tomorrow we will of course release our Clemson - Appalachian State forecast.

THURSDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!