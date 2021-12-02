 TigerIllustrated - Thursday Evening Insider Notes
2021-12-02

Thursday Evening Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

It's been a busy week for Clemson's coaches as daily stops to priority recruiting targets continue.

Tigerillustrated.com has an update on two recent four-star offers. And both were in Clemson last month.

We also have an update on a highly-regarded freshman prospect who has been seen by two Clemson coaches this week.

More coaching stop nuggets and more on defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

THURSDAY EVENING INSIDER NOTES

