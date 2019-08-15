Thursday Evening Nuggets
--- What we believe is the most underplayed story in August Camp thus far and why.
--- The latest on five-star sophomore cornerback Derion Kendrick.
--- What we are picking up on true freshmen linebackers Kane Patterson, LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire.
--- What we've heard on true freshmen backs Chez Mellusi and Mikey Dukes over the last 24 hours.
--- The latest on true freshman defensive back Sheridan Jones.
-- Additional injury updates and scrimmage nuggets.
THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE -- MORE SCRIMMAGE NUGGETS
SPECIAL OFFER: 50% OFF on subscriptions!!!!
Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!
PROMO CODE: Clemson2019
For existing registered users not yet subscribed who wish to take advantage of the promotion, please click HERE to sign up.