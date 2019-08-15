--- What we believe is the most underplayed story in August Camp thus far and why.

--- The latest on five-star sophomore cornerback Derion Kendrick.

--- What we are picking up on true freshmen linebackers Kane Patterson, LaVonta Bentley and Keith Maguire.

--- What we've heard on true freshmen backs Chez Mellusi and Mikey Dukes over the last 24 hours.

--- The latest on true freshman defensive back Sheridan Jones.

-- Additional injury updates and scrimmage nuggets.

THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE -- MORE SCRIMMAGE NUGGETS

