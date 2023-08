BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Yesterday the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick met in Dallas to discuss changes to the CFP format.

Today the ACC opens its 2023 football season with two games, one featuring a school (N.C. State) that could be the pivotal vote for or against expansion.

This is taking multitasking to a borderline absurd level.

We have new information to report on ACC expansion and of course Clemson's position on the matter after talking with more contacts this morning.

THURSDAY EXPANSION UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

