In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest we are hearing on four-star offensive lineman and Clemson target Hardy Watts of Brookline, Mass. as he prepares for his weekend official visit to Michigan.

Rivals.com bills Watts sixth nationally among offensive guard prospects and the No. 1 recruit overall regardless of position in the state of Massachusetts.

THURSDAY HARDY WATTS UPDATE

