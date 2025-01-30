BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Tigerillustrated.com's third major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore, Clemson football fans.

In this edition, we have additional insight on Clemson four-star transfer portal, defensive end acquisition Will Heldt.

More details on Wes Goodwin's sizable salary bump ahead of the 2024 season and before his eventual departure.

Additional info on Rivals100 back and Clemson true freshman Gideon Davidson. Also, where we see his playing time in the season opener vs. LSU.

And insight on Clemson's personnel on defense ahead of scheme installation from new coordinator Tom Allen in a few weeks when spring practice gets underway.

THURSDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)