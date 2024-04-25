Thursday Insider
A notable weekend is ahead for Clemson as official visits with mutual targets take place elsewhere.
-- Our latest on Coconut Creek (Fla.) four-star wide receiver and Clemson offer Samari Reed.
-- A notable development with four-star offensive lineman and Clemson target Mal Waldrep of Phenix City, Ala.
-- And Clemson's coaches were again on the road recruiting Wednesday.
