A notable weekend is ahead for Clemson as official visits with mutual targets take place elsewhere.

-- Our latest on Coconut Creek (Fla.) four-star wide receiver and Clemson offer Samari Reed.

-- A notable development with four-star offensive lineman and Clemson target Mal Waldrep of Phenix City, Ala.

-- And Clemson's coaches were again on the road recruiting Wednesday.

THURSDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

******************

Not yet a Tigerillustrated.com subscriber? Take advantage of this special, 25th anniversary promotion.

For a limited time, Tigerillustrated.com is offering three FREE months of unlimited access HERE!

Promo Code: TI25