BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on multiple four-star prospects we continue to track.

Also, we have new intel on more highly-regarded recruiting names set to be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday when No. 14 Clemson clashes with No. 1 UGA.

PICTURED on the front page: Four-star offensive lineman and Clemson target Grant Wise of Pace, Fla.

THURSDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

**************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!