BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, our latest on multiple top 100 prospects we continue to track, including weekend Clemson official visitor Zac Foster of College Park (Ga.) who reveals his college decision later this afternoon.

Also, an early look at some of the recruiting guest list for Clemson's ACC home opener versus N.C. State next weekend.

PICTURED on the front page: Rivals100 cornerback and longtime Clemson priority target Samari Matthews of Cornelius, N.C.

THURSDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

******************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!