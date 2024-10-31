Thursday Insider

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Tigerillustrated.com kicks off the day with our very latest on four-star quarterback Carter Smith of Fort Myers, Fla. who decommitted from Michigan on Wednesday. Rivals.com bills Smith 95th overall nationally regardless of position.

The latest on Clemson's newest offer to a junior. And he's from the state of Georgia at a school where the Tigers previously signed two prospects.

And we're adding another prospect to Saturday's recruiting guest list in Death Valley. He too is from the Peach State.

