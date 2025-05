BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have new intel to report on Clemson's official visit weekend. And it involves another four-star prospect.

Also, our Thursday update on four-star defensive tackle Keshawn Stancil of Clayton, N.C.

And one of Clemson's top verbal commits is about to gain some additional notoriety.

THURSDAY INSIDER (For subscribers-only)