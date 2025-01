BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

It continues to be a busy week on the road recruiting for Clemson's coaches. Wednesday was no exception.

Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on two four-star Clemson targets, one of whom is drawing closer to a decision. The other remains set to visit the Tigers on March 8 for the coaching staff's Elite Retreat event.

THURSDAY INSIDER II (For subscribers-only)