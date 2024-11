BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is here!

Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore, Clemson football fans.

This is the first of two Insiders today!

In this edition, we also update subscribers on what we are hearing on the injury front as No. 12 Clemson holds its final practice of the week later today.

THURSDAY INSIDER & INJURY INTEL (For subscribers-only)