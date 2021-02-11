TigerIllustrated - Thursday Insider Notes

We've expressed that we like Clemson's odds of netting one of the three offered prospects on the tight end board: Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp, Jaleel Skinner and Athens (Ga.) Oconee County four-star Jake Johnson.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Should the board expand, a prospect the Tigers had been tracking has come back on the market.