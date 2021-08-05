Thursday Insider Notes

One last piece of recruiting business for the summer is set to come.

As we've documented, Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star receiver Andre Greene Jr. is expected to trim the field to a final six in the near future. Per a source Wednesday, the news should come next week.

Greene (6-3, 185), ranked No. 85 nationally by Rivals.com, released a top 15 in May. He has visited well more than half of them since.