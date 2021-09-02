Clemson went on a defensive back spree this summer to register what might be the nation's top secondary class.

It often starts the hunt in the heart of UGA recruiting territory, and the Tigers frequently wind up butting heads with the Dawgs over top cornerback targets in particular.

So it stands to reason to run the highlighter over the defensive backs who will be in the stands Saturday in Charlotte, N.C., for the clash between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 UGA.