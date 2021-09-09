Thursday Insider Notes
**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!
****************************************
As we've indicated, it won't be a heavy crowd of prospects for Clemson's 5 p.m. game against S.C. State on Saturday.
Yet the Tigers have typically always had a couple of relevant recruits on hand for even such an opponent. And it being the first home contest -- especially after a year with no hosting prospects at games -- has perhaps improved the appeal.
Another higher-profile junior on the guest list is Del Valle (Texas) four-star receiver Braylon James.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news