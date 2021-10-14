**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

Clemson's priority defensive tackle target is expected to formally trim his list tomorrow.

Montgomery (Ala.) four-star Khurtiss Perry plans to release his group of five finalists.

Perry (6-2, 265), ranked No. 122 nationally by Rivals.com, has mostly stayed quiet about the direction of his recruitment. So in this regard, a top list represents a significant development.

It would have meant more, though, before the complexion changed in recent weeks.