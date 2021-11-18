Thursday Insider Notes
From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!
On to the next.
We've reiterated to subscribers for a long time that we wouldn't see any tangible movement with Clemson and Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star receiver Antonio Williams until there was resolution with Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene.
Greene formally announced for UNC on Wednesday evening, as we foreshadowed.
So the path has cleared.
We can tell you that Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham reached out to Williams on Wednesday night after Greene's declaration.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news