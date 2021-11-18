Thursday Insider Notes

On to the next.

We've reiterated to subscribers for a long time that we wouldn't see any tangible movement with Clemson and Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star receiver Antonio Williams until there was resolution with Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher four-star Andre Greene.

Greene formally announced for UNC on Wednesday evening, as we foreshadowed.

So the path has cleared.

We can tell you that Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham reached out to Williams on Wednesday night after Greene's declaration.