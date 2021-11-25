Recruiting visits obviously matter more for the hosts because those coaches get to socialize with the prospects and their families, and it's as much about the experience.

But Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game at South Carolina will be significant for Clemson because of the eyeballs it will attract, including those of several prominent prospects slated to be on hand.

Obviously the impression left on Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork four-star receiver target Antonio Williams stands to be important, whether Williams is present or just tracking while on his planned official visit to Auburn. We also have reported that Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star junior offensive lineman Markee Anderson, another mutual target, is pegged to attend.