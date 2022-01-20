New tight ends coach Kyle Richardson traveled a long way to convey his first offer as position coach.

Richardson flew Wednesday to extend an offer to New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper four-star junior Jaxon Howard.

As we wrote in last week's Recruting Big Board series, Howard (6-4, 235) -- ranked No. 99 nationally by Rivals.com -- has been a bit of an enigma. He was slated to commit somewhere last month -- no one we've talked to quite knows where -- before he quietly backed off because of the coaching carousel.

His top 12 released in September featured Minnesota, Michigan, Stanford, Notre Dame, USC, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Arizona State and UNC.