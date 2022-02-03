On to the next ...

Clemson now formally turns the page to the 2023 recruiting class, although obviously an eye has been on junior pursuits for a considerable time. The initial wave of offers went out last June, and the Tigers just held their annual elite junior day last Saturday.

The school announced that spring practice kicks off March 2, and Clemson's staff is already lining up prospect visits during that span.

One of its leading targets is looking to return to campus that opening weekend.

Findlay (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery has circled March 5 for his anticipated trip.