ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: It's here! Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access (to premium message boards) pass! Read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

We didn't believe new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's football acumen warranted question upon his promotion.

But how and whom he recruits stood to be a legitimate question, and we're starting to get an idea for his tastes.

Goodwin has dispensed his second linebacker offer since taking the reins, pulling the trigger Wednesday on Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark four-star Dee Crayton.

Crayton (6-1, 215), ranked No. 132 nationally by Rivals.com, owns offers from Penn State, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Missouri, Louisville, Virginia, UCF and others.

Based on our intel, Penn State and Auburn have been the big contenders to date.