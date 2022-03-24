ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

As we wrote Wednesday, time remains on Clemson's side for this recruiting class.

In other words, let's reconvene after the Dabo Swinney Camp and perhaps another Elite Retreat gathering before judging the volume of the Tigers' commitment list. Or at least, giving that judgment much credence.

We highlighted in our weekly mailbag that Clemson has considerable company in owning just one commitment so far. Our belief is that there have been fewer pledges across the landscape, which publisher Cris Ard further illustrated on the WestZone message board by laying out that only nine schools have six or more commitments to date.

Texas Tech (13) and Arkansas (10) own the most, with Louisville (seven) and Iowa (six) also on the list.

There are teams in Clemson's company in there as well -- Notre Dame (nine), Penn State (eight), UGA (seven) and Michigan (six). But it's not exactly exclusive company one should feel remorse in missing, especially considering Alabama (two) and Texas A&M (three) join the Tigers with few acquisitions.