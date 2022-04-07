ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

The biggest name on Clemson's guest list this weekend arrives today for an extended stay.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco high-four star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei actually is expected on campus this evening for a multi-day recruiting trip.