Thursday Insider Notes

By and large, Clemson's coaches on the recruiting trail this week have continued to stay local.

As we indicated last week, the Tigers focused their opening school stops last Thursday and Friday on in-state schools.

That has continued this week as staffers have made their rounds, in part because some schools were on spring break last week, we are told. Some staffers have spread into Georgia and North Carolina.

Coaches can stop by a school twice during the spring evaluation period if one of those trips involves an assessment of a prospect's academics.