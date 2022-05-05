Clemson is about to see one of this cycle's targets for the second time in a matter of days.

As we have documented, Springdale (Md.) Flowers four-star defensive end offer Desmond Umeozulu visited campus Tuesday for the first time, piggybacking the stop along with a trip to check out South Carolina the previous day.

Per our sources, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is scheduled to be by Umeozulu's school today for a spring evaluation period stop.