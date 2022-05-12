Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason is slated to drop in today on one of Clemson's offers at the position.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside four-star Jordan Hall will get a school stop.

Hall (6-3, 306), ranked No. 250 nationally by Rivals.com, is one of four uncommitted offered defensive tackles with whom Clemson is involved.

He visited for Clemson's elite junior day in late January.