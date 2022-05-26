Thursday Insider Notes
Another day, another new offer for this cycle.
Clemson made a prominent move on another highly regarded prospect Wednesday, dispensing an offer to New Iberia (La.) Westgate four-star safety Derek Williams.
We can tell you Williams (6-1, 183), ranked No. 55 nationally by Rivals.com, visited Clemson for the first time May 7.
That appearance, along with his subsequent communication with the staff, manifested in an offer materializing.
